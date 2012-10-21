UPDATE 1-GM-PSA to announce purchasing pact soon

* Announcement due late Oct, early Nov - Akerson
* GM looking at Cadillac brand for South America
SAO PAULO Oct 21 General Motors Co and
PSA Peugeot Citroen will announce their joint
purchasing agreement soon, though they have no immediate plans
to build cars together in Brazil, GM executives said on Sunday.
"So far the entire focus of the alliance has been Europe and
I expect that to continue for some time," GM's South America
chief Jaime Ardila told reporters at an event ahead of the Sao
Paulo Auto Show's media preview.
Last month, French and Brazilian union officials said PSA
Peugeot Citroen and GM were working on plans to build small cars
together in Brazil. Under the tentative plan, the allied
automakers would pool production of two new models for Peugeot
Citroen and two for GM. No decision had been made on a
production site, union officials said. [ID: nL5E8KPADM]
Under their alliance announced in February, in which GM took
a 7 percent stake in Peugeot, the two car makers aim to save $2
billion annually within five years from purchasing, logistics,
and joint development of new vehicles and technologies.
Referring to the purchasing agreement, in which both
companies pool purchasing as a way to cut costs, GM Chief
Executive Dan Akerson told reporters on Sunday: "There will be
announcements later this month, early next month on that."
Akerson called bringing GM's Cadillac luxury brand to South
America in the next five years a "possibility."
Ardila said he still sees the South American region being
profitable for the company this year and reiterated that GM sees
sales in the region reaching 1.5 million vehicles a year by
2015.
Akerson added that the U.S. automaker remains "cautiously
optimistic" about vehicle demand in China, where it is the
market leader. He said GM has gained market share, which he said
the company now estimates to be about 15 percent.