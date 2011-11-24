版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 19:17 BJT

GM hopes to sell 1.4 mln units in SouthAm in 2015

SAO PAULO Nov 24 General Motors Corp. (GM.N) expects to sell 1.4 million vehicles in South America in 2015, underscoring solid growth in some of the region's biggest economies, South America regional head Jaime Ardila said on Thursday.

