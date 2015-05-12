GM halts factory in southern Brazil amid shipping standoff

SAO PAULO May 12 General Motors Co said
it suspended production at a factory in southern Brazil on
Tuesday due to a standoff with truckers shipping vehicles from
the plant.
The carmaker said transportation companies Tegma
and Transzero had stopped picking up the compact cars made at
the plant in the southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul,
forcing the factory to halt work.
Tegma declined to comment on the matter. A representative
for Transzero said it had not stopped operations, adding that
"if there is a stoppage, it is due to third-party drivers."
The factory is idling at a moment of spare capacity
throughout the Brazilian auto market. Vehicle production fell 18
percent in the first four months of the year as exports
stagnated and consumer confidence plunged with the economy
edging closer to recession.
A loosely organized trucker protest disrupted shipping for
two weeks in February across Brazil, especially in the southern
and midwestern farm belts, as drivers demanded lower tolls and
diesel prices.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Alan Crosby)