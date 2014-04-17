BRIEF-GM says delivered 2.42 million vehicles globally in Q1, up 2 pct

April 17 (Reuters) -

* GM says delivered 2.42 million vehicles globally in Q1, up 2 percent

* GM says in Q1 China posted sales increase of 13 percent to 919,114 units

* GM - S.America continues to be challenging for Chevrolet due to currency and other challenges

* GM says global market share was 11.1%, down two-tenths of a point from a year ago

* GM says North America Q1 sales 745,123 units, down 16,343 units year-over-year