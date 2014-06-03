BRIEF-GM U.S. May sales up 13 percent

June 3 (Reuters) -

* GM says dealers delivered 284,694 vehicles in the U.S. In May, up 13 percent

* GM says May U.S. retail sales were up 10 percent while fleet sales were up 21 percent

* GM says May seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles was an estimated 16.5 million units

* GM says inventory of all vehicles at May-end 815,897 units versus. 825,805 units at April-end

* GM says seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles for 2014 estimated at 16 million to 16.5 million units Further company coverage: