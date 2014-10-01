BRIEF-GM says Cadillac brand to introduce four new vehicles in N.America in 2015

Oct 1 GM
* Says about 27 percent of global sales volume expected to
come from new and refreshed products in next 18 months
* Says share of global sales volume from new and refreshed
products expected to rise to 38 percent in 2016 and 2017, and 47
percent in 2019
* Says Cadillac brand to introduce four new vehicles in
North America in 2015, including CT6 sedan
* Says by 2020 expects about 99 percent of global production
will be on core vehicle platforms
* Says road to improved N.American profit margins includes
increased profits from new and refreshed vehicles, raw material
cost savings
* Says $1.5 billion in improved operating results in europe
by 2016, it includes elimination of $700 million in
restructuring costs and addition of $400 million from higher
sales, market share
