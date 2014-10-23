BRIEF-GM Q3 earnings per share excluding items $0.97

Oct 23 GM :

* Q3 net earnings per share $0.81; Q3 earnings per share excluding items $0.97; Q3 revenue $39.26 billion versus $39.0 billion year-ago

* Q3 net income $1.38 billion, up from $698 million year-ago

* Says Q3 North America margin 9.5 percent versus 9.3 percent year-ago

* Says Q3 special items $300 million versus $900 million year-ago; Q3 special items linked to flood damage at Michigan techcenter, Russia impairments

* Says ended the quarter with total automotive liquidity of $36.6 billion

* Says Q3 North America operating profit $2.45 billion versus $2.19 billion year-ago; Q3 Europe operating loss $387 million versus loss of $238 million year-ago

* Says Q3 international operations operating profit $259 million versus $323 million year-ago; Q3 south america operating loss $32 million versus profit of $284 million year-ago

* Says it saw $600 million benefit from increased pricing power in Q3

* Says "had record vehicle sales" in China in Q3; "had record average transaction prices" in U.S. in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $39.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S