版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 3日 星期一 22:39 BJT

BRIEF-GM says delivered 226,819 vehicles in U.S. in October

Nov 3 General Motors Co -

* General Motors delivered 226,819 vehicles in the United States in October versus 226,402 units last year

* General Motors says in October U.S. Fleet sales were up 6 percent; October U.S. Retail sales of 175,110 units, down 1.5 percent

* General Motors says estimated 2014 Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling Rate for light vehicle sales 16 million - 16.5 million

* General motors says all vehicles inventory at October-end 792,489 units versus 753,928 units at September-end Source text - bit.ly/1GfaXTs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐