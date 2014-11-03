BRIEF-GM says delivered 226,819 vehicles in U.S. in October

Nov 3 General Motors Co -
* General Motors delivered 226,819 vehicles in the United
States in October versus 226,402 units last year
* General Motors says in October U.S. Fleet sales were up 6
percent; October U.S. Retail sales of 175,110 units, down 1.5
percent
* General Motors says estimated 2014 Seasonally Adjusted
Annual Selling Rate for light vehicle sales 16 million - 16.5
million
* General motors says all vehicles inventory at October-end
792,489 units versus 753,928 units at September-end
Source text - bit.ly/1GfaXTs
