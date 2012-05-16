UPDATE 1-UK set to snatch GM's Astra from Germany - sources

By Rhys Jones and Jan Schwartz
LONDON May 16 Britain is on the cusp of
securing a deal that would see General Motors build the
next generation of its Astra compact model at Ellesmere Port
rather than in Germany, sources said on Wednesday.
Such a deal, which is dependent on workers at the plant near
Liverpool agreeing to changed working conditions, would be a
blow for Germany and a major coup for the British government,
which is grappling with a recession and weak opinion poll
ratings.
"We confirm that have we made an offer to build the new
Astra in Ellesmere Port from 2015 onwards," an Opel spokesman
said. "The offer contains a lowering of structural costs and
enhancement of flexibility at the plant.
"The employees will have to vote on the offer," the
spokesman added. "Once this has taken place, we will announce
the decision and give further details.
Securing increased production by foreign-owned carmakers
based in Britain has been one of the few bright spots in a drive
by politicians to boost manufacturing and rebalance the economy
away from financial services.
GM is currently looking at options for restructuring its
European operations where cars are produced under the Opel and
Vauxhall brands and plants in both Germany and Britain are seen
to be at risk of closure.
"There's an agreement in principle between them (the British
government) and GM to make the new Astra at Ellesmere Port and
it's down to the unions now," said one source familiar with
details of the negotiations.
The source added that staff at the plant needed to agree to
some changes in working conditions first but declined to say
what they were.
Opel is presenting a catalogue of demands - including wage
cuts, more temporary workers and outsourcing - to management of
the plant in Ellesmere Port, according to a second, senior
union, source.
Opel's management is considering halting production of the
Astra, its most important model, at its main plant in
Ruesselsheim, Germany, and making the car only in Ellesmere Port
and in Poland's Gliwice plant from 2015.
In return, Ruesselsheim could make the Zafira compact
minivan, which is currently being made in Bochum. There has been
growing concern among Opel's workers that management plans to
shutter the Bochum plant, a symbol of Germany's post-war
economic recovery.
Britain's Department for Business, Innovation and Skills
declined to comment.
Britain's car industry is often seen to be well past its
heyday following the sale of such iconic brands as Rolls-Royce,
Bentley, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover and Aston Martin to foreign
owners.
It has, however, had considerable success in persuading
those foreign owners to maintain production in Britain and in
the 1980s attracted Japanese carmakers such as Honda, Toyota and
Nissan to set up big manufacturing plants.
The automotive sector still accounts for more than one-tenth
of Britain's total exports and employs more than 700,000 people.