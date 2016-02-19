版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 19日 星期五 22:26 BJT

Cadillac's chief says 2016 China sales to grow 25 percent

Feb 19 Cadillac, General Motors Co's luxury brand, will increase its sales in China this year by 25 percent to more than 100,000 vehicles, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen said on Friday in an interview with Reuters.

Cadillac last month began production in China of its flagship sedan, the CT6, which is expected to boost sales this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Bill Trott)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐