AUTOSHOW-GM eyes China Cadillac sales matching U.S. level by 2015-16

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, April 23 General Motors expects sales of its Cadillac models in China to match U.S. sales levels by 2015 or 2016, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
Speaking at a briefing at the start of the Beijing Autoshow, CEO Dan Akerson said Cadillac sales in China grew 73 percent to over 30,000 last year, and were up 20 percent in the first quarter over the year-ago period.
Last year, GM sold about 152,000 Cadillac cars in the United States.
He added that the company plans to add one new Cadillac model in China each year through 2016. The XTS luxury sedan will be built in Shanghai starting in the fourth quarter of this year, Akerson said.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.