Cadillac disavows casting call for 'neo-Nazi' character in brand ad

| DETROIT
DETROIT Dec 10 General Motors Co's
Cadillac brand on Saturday disavowed a casting notice that
called for an "alt-right (neo nazi)" role in a Cadillac
commercial amid a storm of outrage on social media.
The casting notice, circulated on Twitter and Facebook, said
an agency was looking for "any and all real alt-right
thinkers/believers" and indicated the call was for a Cadillac
advertisement to be filmed later this month.
The alt-right is a loose grouping characterized by a
rejection of mainstream politics that includes neo-Nazis, white
supremacists and anti-Semites. The alt-right came to the fore
during the U.S. presidential election.
Cadillac officials said on Saturday the brand "did not
authorize or approve a casting notice for an 'alt-right
(neo-nazi)' role in a commercial. We unequivocally condemn the
notice and are seeking immediate answers from our creative
agency, production company and any casting companies involved."
It was not clear on Saturday who initiated the call. A copy
of the notice online said it came from Casting Networks Inc,
which has offices in New York and Los Angeles.
The notice also calls for "real current or retired military
people," as well as "real Olympian runner/cyclist" and "real
taxi driver." (here:large)
Another version of the casting call posted on social media
described the planned "Cadillac - Real People" commercial as a
"beautifully artistic spot that is captureing (sic) all walks of
life in America. Standing together as a union. This is not meant
to be offensive in any way. Just a representation of all sides."
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Matthew Lewis)