GM's Cadillac brand to open headquarters in New York

DETROIT, Sept 23 General Motors Co said
on Tuesday its Cadillac brand will open a headquarters in New
York next year in a move to remake the luxury marque's image and
broaden its appeal outside North America.
Cadillac spokesman David Caldwell said the brand expects the
office, including display and event space, in the trendy Soho
neighborhood of Manhattan to open around the second quarter of
2015.
GM said the move will establish the brand as a separate
business unit.
"With the relentless upward repositioning of successive
new-generation Cadillac products, the next logical step is to
provide Cadillac more freedom to cultivate the brand in pursuit
of further global growth," GM President Dan Ammann said in a
statement.
Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen, who took over the
brand in August, told the Detroit News that the automaker wanted
to put "distance between Cadillac and the rest of the General
Motors entity."
Reuters previously reported that Cadillac was looking at
expanding to New York. De Nysschen told the News
he expected the New York office to employ about 120 people.
Caldwell said the move would only affect sales and
marketing, while product development, design, engineering and
research and development staff would remain in place, mostly in
the Detroit area.
De Nysschen, in his previous role as head of Nissan Motor
Co's 7201.T Infiniti brand, relocated the unit from Yokohama to
Hong Kong, in part to give the Infiniti team more autonomy from
the Japanese parent and the opportunity to explore new ways to
expand in global markets.
GM has been on a similar quest to expand the 112-year-old
Cadillac, one of the world's oldest surviving brands, beyond its
home base, while resurrecting Cadillac's earlier status as one
of the world's top luxury vehicles. De Nysschen is Cadillac's
third leader in two years.
Cadillac said last Friday it would begin production of a new
high-end car by the end of 2015, positioned above today's CTS
and XTS cars.
