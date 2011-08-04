UPDATE 1-GM to make luxury Cadillac compact sedan in 2012

* GM to start making new Cadillac compact sedan next year
* Sedan to offer a "uniquely American solution" in segment
* GM aims to lure shoppers that now buy foreign cars
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 4 General Motors Co
(GM.N) will make a new luxury compact Cadillac sedan next year
that is aimed at taking market share from foreign nameplates,
GM North American President Mark Reuss said on Thursday.
GM released a sketch of the model, code-named "ATS," at
the Center for Automotive Research's Management Briefing
Seminars.
The new compact sedan will compete in a segment that has
long been the domain of foreign brands, such as Germany's BMW(BMWG.DE).
"We're going to take buyers out of an only foreign -- and,
in some cases, an only German -- entry," Reuss told reporters
after his presentation. "We're going to offer a uniquely
American solution to that."
The small Cadillac will begin production next summer at the
Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, where GM now builds the
Cadillac CTS sedan, coupe and wagon.
GM is investing $190 million in the assembly plant and 600
jobs will depend on the new model.
Separately, GM also said it will invest $117 million to
ready an assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, to build its new
Cadillac XTS, a move that will create or retain 400 jobs.
Production is planned to start in the first half of 2012.
GM said that over the past year, the Oshawa plant has added
two new shifts and 1,300 employees to its assembly line, where
it makes the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Camaro convertible,
and Buick Regal.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)