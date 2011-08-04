UPDATE 1-GM to make luxury Cadillac compact sedan in 2012

* GM to start making new Cadillac compact sedan next year

* Sedan to offer a "uniquely American solution" in segment

* GM aims to lure shoppers that now buy foreign cars

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 4 General Motors Co (GM.N) will make a new luxury compact Cadillac sedan next year that is aimed at taking market share from foreign nameplates, GM North American President Mark Reuss said on Thursday.

GM released a sketch of the model, code-named "ATS," at the Center for Automotive Research's Management Briefing Seminars.

The new compact sedan will compete in a segment that has long been the domain of foreign brands, such as Germany's BMW(BMWG.DE).

"We're going to take buyers out of an only foreign -- and, in some cases, an only German -- entry," Reuss told reporters after his presentation. "We're going to offer a uniquely American solution to that."

The small Cadillac will begin production next summer at the Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, where GM now builds the Cadillac CTS sedan, coupe and wagon.

GM is investing $190 million in the assembly plant and 600 jobs will depend on the new model.

Separately, GM also said it will invest $117 million to ready an assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, to build its new Cadillac XTS, a move that will create or retain 400 jobs. Production is planned to start in the first half of 2012. [ID:nN1E7730PI]

GM said that over the past year, the Oshawa plant has added two new shifts and 1,300 employees to its assembly line, where it makes the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Camaro convertible, and Buick Regal. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)