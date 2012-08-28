版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 22:20 BJT

GM says Cadillac should soon near top in US luxury auto market

BIRMINGHAM, Michigan Aug 28 General Motors Co's top executive for Cadillac said the brand should be challenging foreign automakers for the top spot in U.S. luxury auto sales within a couple of years.

Don Butler, vice president of marketing for Cadillac, told reporters in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, Michigan, that sales for the brand should be twice what they were at the end of 2010 "within a couple years."

At the end of 2010, Cadillac U.S. sales were about 147,000.

U.S. sales of the luxury brand in 2011 rose 3.7 percent to about 153,000, or only 63 percent of the sales of leader Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, or BMW.

Through July this year, Cadillac U.S. sales have fallen 12.6 percent to 76,229, according to Autodata Corp.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐