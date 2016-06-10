UPDATE 2-GM to add 700 engineering jobs in Canada

(Adds comment from prime minister, union; context)
By Allison Martell
OSHAWA, Ontario, June 10 General Motors Co
said on Friday it will expand its Canadian engineering
base to reach a total of about 1,000 jobs in Canada's
auto-making province of Ontario as it boosts research spending
on connected and driverless cars.
The company will also invest $10 million in its Kapuskasing,
Ontario cold-weather facility, where it will conduct testing for
new GM products, GM announced at its engineering center in
Oshawa.
The gain of some 700 jobs was hailed as a big win for
Canada's manufacturing heartland by Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau, who arrived at the center with the head of GM Canada in
a Chevy Bolt, the automaker's signature electric car.
"It's a perfect fit in so many ways, and I'm really glad
that GM saw it that way too," Trudeau said.
Canadian automaking has been losing ground in recent years
to Mexico, where costs are lower, and the country is struggling
to fire up innovation and investment in its factory sector to
offset the slump in its once-dominant energy sector.
The union representing the auto workers said the investment
is good for the future of the sector in Canada.
"I'm incredibly optimistic, I mean this is a great news
story for Canada. To me this shows General Motors' long term
commitment to Canada," said Unifor National President Jerry
Dias.
Ontario assembly plants produced nearly 15 percent of North
American vehicles over the last five years and the auto industry
contributes around $16 billion annually to the province's GDP.
But growth in auto production in Mexico and the United
States has outpaced that of Canada.
Mexico's auto production rose 5.6 percent while exports
climbed 4.4 percent in 2015 over the prior year, the Mexican
Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said in January. The auto
sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports.
Ontario's provincial Liberal government and GM's Canadian
president, Stephen Carlisle, have been promoting the province as
a high-tech hub for connected-car development. Ontario is the
first Canadian province to allow on-road testing of autonomous
vehicles.
Still, Unifor's Dias said the driverless-car industry is
still marginal, and will not replace manufacturing jobs in
Ontario's existing plants.
Unifor's current contract with the Big Three automakers
expires in the autumn, and the union fears GM's Oshawa plant
risks being closed because it has not been promised new
products. Dias warned this week "there will be a strike in 2016"
if there is no new product in Oshawa.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Writing
by Andrea Hopkins, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)