GM to cut 625 auto jobs in Canada, move to Mexico - union

TORONTO Jan 27 General Motors Co will cut 625 jobs at its auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario by the end of July and move the production work to Mexico, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.

"This came right out of left field," said Jerry Dias, the president of the union, Unifor, in a phone interview.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor, writing by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
