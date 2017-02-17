Restoring jobs at Canadian GM plant key to new contract -union

| TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 17 General Motors Co must
restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern
Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract
with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's
largest auto workers union said on Friday.
In an unexpected decision, General Motors is cutting 625
jobs at its CAMI auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, by
the end of July as it phases out production of two current
generation vehicles and moves some work to Mexico.
The move to shift some jobs to Mexico comes at a time when
U.S. President Donald Trump has urged auto executives to build
more American plants and invest less in Mexico.
Securing jobs will be key to a collective agreement to
replace the one expiring in September between GM and its 2,800
CAMI workers, said Unifor president Jerry Dias by phone.
While Dias expects Ingersoll negotiations to begin in late
summer, Unifor is already raising pressure on GM to restore the
jobs at the plant, which built 310,000 vehicles last year.
"We're going to have to find a solution," said Dias. "And
we're going to have to find a solution now, as opposed to
waiting for September."
Dias has blamed the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) and Mexico's lower labor costs for the job losses, which
it called unjustified given strong sales of the Chevrolet
Equinox crossover and GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle
assembled at the plant. The next-generation Equinox will be
built at CAMI, while the new Terrain will be manufactured in
Mexico.
CAMI is the plant which produces the most Equinoxes, GM's
top-selling crossover, said Joe McCabe, president of
AutoForecast Solutions LLC.
"If they strike there and the majority of Equinoxes come out
of CAMI, that gives Unifor some power," he said.
Ingersoll was not part of a four-year labor deal the union
negotiated with GM Canada last September, which secured C$554
million ($422.6 million) of investments for other plants.
Steve Carlisle, managing director of General Motors of
Canada, said Ingersoll jobs would be discussed with Unifor in
the runup to bargaining.
"Obviously, any time there are job losses, there are
concerns about that and how we might offset those," he said. "We
expect to have conversations about those things when the time
comes."
($1 = 1.3110 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Denny Thomas and and
Jonathan Oatis)