UPDATE 1-GM creates Maven car-sharing brand

(Adds New York and Chicago residential car-sharing programs,
paragraph 5)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Jan 21 General Motors Co said on
Thursday that it was creating a car-sharing brand as it joins at
least two other automakers testing the market for vehicles
consumers borrow rather than own.
The brand, called Maven, will create new and expand existing
car-sharing efforts, including one in Germany that will keep the
CarUnity name and operate as it has since mid-2015.
In the United States, GM will use the Maven name for a
car-sharing program set to start this month with a small fleet
to be offered to the general public in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
This type of program will expand to other cities this year,
with consumer demand determining the scope and pace, said Julia
Steyn, head of GM's urban mobility programs.
Maven will also be the name for car-sharing among 5,000
people in residential developments in Chicago and New York. The
Chicago effort will begin in the first quarter, and the existing
New York one will be expanded and its name changed to Maven from
Let's Drive NYC.
"Maven" is a Yiddish word for expert.
GM President Dan Ammann said Maven was not ride-sharing.
That is offered by Lyft Inc, in which GM invested $500 million.
In ride-sharing, customers summon cars and someone drives
them. In car-sharing, customers use a smart phone app or other
device to access cars to drive themselves.
Ammann would not reveal how much the company is investing or
how many GM cars will be in the Maven fleet.
Hourly rates start at as little as $6 for a small car or $12
for a large one, according to website MavenDrive.com.
GM's Maven, like the efforts by rival automakers, aims to
convince skeptical investors that auto industry incumbents can
move into new markets such as car sharing instead of waiting for
upstarts to undermine their franchises.
Carmakers' mobility service ventures will have to compete
with well-capitalized challengers such as Uber Technologies Inc
, the ride-hailing company, or ventures that might be
launched by Silicon Valley technology powers Apple Inc
or Alphabet Inc.
Ammann said worldwide between 5 million and 6 million people
use ride sharing and car sharing, a figure he expects to expand
four- or five-fold by the end of the decade.
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz luxury brand has
grouped ride-sharing and ride-hailing ventures under the
"Mercedesme" brand, which like GM's Maven aggregates a
smartphone app, access to short- and longer-term rentals, and
access to taxis and mass transit.
Ford Motor Co last week launched the FordPass brand as
an umbrella for mobility services.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Lisa
Von Ahn)