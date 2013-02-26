版本:
GM says did not request 2013 pay bump for CEO Akerson

DETROIT Feb 26 General Motors Co denied reports that the company asked U.S. officials to allow for an increase in 2013 compensation for Chief Executive Dan Akerson.

The largest U.S. automaker submitted a request to U.S. officials to pay Akerson $9 million for 2013, about the same as his 2012 and 2011 pay packages, GM said on Tuesday.

Compensation of GM executives is governed by a special paymaster from the U.S. government as part of provisions put in place after GM's U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.

GM's statement came after media reports that GM wanted to pay Akerson $11.1 million for 2013.
