UPDATE 1-GM CEO Barra's compensation $28 million for 2015, up 72 pct

DETROIT, April 22 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Mary Barra's compensation for 2015 rose 72 percent
from the prior year to $28 million as she guided the company to
record profits, the company said on Friday.
Her compensation, including pension and perks, was $28.6
million, the automaker said.
Much of Barra's compensation was tied to stock awards she
cannot yet cash in, and some of those awards are tied to share
price performance. The total compensation she realized in 2015
from the awards was $7.3 million, GM said.
The compensation included a one-time grant last June of
stock that could be valued at $11.2 million, which is tied to
the stock being at least $31.32 per share. That was the value of
a GM common share last June when the awards were granted. That
award vests over more than four years.
GM shares were trading midday Friday at $32.42 per share.
Barra, 54, became CEO in January 2014 and steered the
company through a massive safety recall and costly litigation
related to ignition switches in older-model small cars.
In 2015, GM reported record revenue of $152.4 billion and
record EBIT-adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion.
In February, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
told the Securities and Exchange Commission that Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne's total compensation was an estimated $73.6
million, including the value of the stock awards when they
vested. Marchionne has not yet cashed them out and their value
fluctuates over time.
Marchionne received a salary of $4 million and a bonus of
$6.85 million in 2015.
Ford Motor Co's CEO Mark Fields' 2015 compensation in
salary, bonus and stock rose 17 percent from the prior year to
about $17.4 million. Ford also had record pretax profits last
year. Including pension and perks, Fields made $18.6 million
last year, down from $18.9 million in 2014.
GM President Dan Ammann's 2015 compensation was $11.8
million, some of it also is based on future company share
performance, and $4.2 million of his compensation came from a
one-time award granted last summer, GM said.
GM also announced that its annual meeting will be held in
Detroit on June 7. At that meeting, 57-year-old Jane Mendillo
will stand for election to the GM board of directors, and Steve
Girsky, who is now 53, will retire from the board, GM said on
Friday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Tom Brown)