GM paid CEO Akerson $11.1 million in 2012

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
April 25 General Motors Co paid its Chief Executive Dan Akerson $11.1 million in 2012, up 44 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
While Akerson's salary remained at $1.7 million, his stock awards for 2012 totaled $9.3 million, up from $5.9 million in 2011.
Akerson was paid a total of $7.7 million in 2011, including stock awards.
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand