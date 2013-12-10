版本:
General Motors set to name first female CEO - Bloomberg

Dec 10 General Motors Co. will name Mary Barra as chief executive to succeed Daniel Akerson, marking the first time a woman has run the world's No. 2 auto maker, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Barra is currently executive vice president in charge of global product development and suppy and purchasing management.
