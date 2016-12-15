版本:
GM expands testing, production of self-driving cars in Michigan

DETROIT Dec 15 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday the automaker will expand testing of self-driving vehicles to Michigan, and will build its next generation of self-driving cars in the Michigan plant that builds the Chevrolet Bolt electric car.

GM has been accelerating its efforts to deploy self-driving cars, earlier this year buying autonomous driving startup Cruise Automation. GM and Cruise engineers have been testing self-driving prototypes in Arizona and California. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Bernard Orr)

