GM CEO Barra confident about value of company's stock

| KANSAS CITY, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kansas May 4 General Motors Co chief executive said the company will be able to convince investors about the value of the automaker's stock over time.

"This is a business that is not made on a quarter by quarter basis," CEO Mary Barra told reporters at a roundtable interview at GM's assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

"We just need to continue to have strong performance, which we did in the first quarter, quarter after quarter, year after year, focus on the right products, the right technology, quality and our customers and over time, we will earn that reputation."

Barra said that she has not met with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and that GM has its "own plan" regarding investing product development.
