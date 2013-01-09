UPDATE 3-Germany may slip into recession, Europe weakens: GM CEO

By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Jan 9 European auto sales will weaken
further this year and Germany may be slipping into recession,
General Motors Co's top executive said, making the U.S.
automaker's task of turning around its money-losing Opel unit in
that region more difficult.
However, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson said on Wednesday
the company was cutting losses at Germany-based Opel as it aims
to achieve its previously stated target of returning the unit to
profits by mid-decade. GM previously said it expected a 2012
operating loss in Europe of as much as $1.8 billion.
"We are realistic about our expectations in the near term,
he said to reporters at the company's Detroit headquarters.
"Therefore, we must scale our operations to meet expected
demand. I don't think we're being foolish about our projections
in Europe over the next couple of years. In fact, I would say
we're being brutally honest with ourselves.
"We know we're not going to get profitable overnight, but if
we can manage our cost structure so we reduce our losses by a
third to a half for this year, that would be a good first step
to a goal of being profitable by mid-decade," he added.
GM is struggling to stem years of losses in the depressed
and highly competitive European market where its core brands are
Opel and UK-based Vauxhall. It has made inroads in restructuring
its European operations, including announcing plans to close its
assembly plant in Bochum, Germany. Akerson said he is not yet
satisfied with GM's current position.
"We're going to make our best efforts to achieve break even
by virtue of matching our cost structure with our likely revenue
flow," he said.
"That is the, as they say in the U.S., the $64,000
question," he added. "Are we going to get it right? Are we going
to be too optimistic? Are we going to be too pessimistic? That
will play out in the next couple of years."
In the short term, however, the news doesn't look good in
Europe, Akerson said.
"We see the market weakening actually in Europe right now.
Germany looks like it could be slipping into recession."
As part of its efforts to cut costs in Europe, GM announced
an alliance last February with French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen that is aimed at saving $2 billion in costs
split evenly between the partners. The companies have announced
purchasing and logistics deals as well as plans to combine
production on three vehicle platforms.
Akerson said he was optimistic about the alliance, despite
its failure to reach a deal on a fourth shared vehicle platform,
giving it a rating of nine on a 10-point scale. He added that GM
sees potential opportunity for further cooperation between the
partners in Russia and South America, and he still saw the
alliance as a "net positive" for both companies.
Overall, Akerson said 2012 was solid and he was cautiously
optimistic about this year, adding he hopes GM can achieve an
investment grade credit rating in 2013.
He believes global auto sales this year will increase 2
percent to 82 million vehicles. Akerson said GM sees U.S. sales
finishing between 15 million and 15-1/2 million vehicles, South
America flat to slightly up and the rest of international
operations, including China where GM is a market leader, up
about 5 percent.
He wants to see all five of GM's business units post profits
or break-even by mid-decade, and he wants the automaker's profit
margins to be among the industry's best by roughly 2015.
GM expects new models, including its redesigned full-size
pickup trucks going on sale in the second quarter, will help it
make modest share gains in the U.S. market this year, Akerson
said. But he added that the government's exit of its stake in GM
was critical to comforting investors that the automaker has
turned a corner since its federal bailout in 2009.
U.S. Treasury sold part of its stake in GM to the automaker
last month, reducing the government's stake in the U.S.
automaker to about 19 percent.
Treasury plans to exit the rest of its GM stake over the
next 12 to 15 months, a move that will all but lock in a
multibillion-dollar loss for the government.
The GM sale increased the proceeds that Treasury has
recovered to $28.6 billion of the $50 billion bailout GM
received. With $20.9 billion left from the original bailout, the
government would have to sell its remaining shares at an average
price of $69.72 to break even.
Akerson, asked how long he planned to remain as CEO, said he
plans to be at the company at the same time next year.