GM to earn $350 mln over three years from 4G technology in cars-CFO

DETROIT, April 1 General Motors Co will
generate $350 million in improved profit over the three years to
2018 from its rollout of 4G LTE mobile broadband in its cars and
trucks, the No. 1 U.S. automaker's chief financial officer said
on Wednesday.
Chuck Stevens, speaking at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
conference, called GM's OnStar 4G LTE connection an "untapped,
under-appreciated opportunity."
4G LTE is a wireless connection that allows faster flow of
data and developing better in-car technology is critical to
automakers like GM to attract younger, tech-savvy buyers.
"Based on our plans today, which are still in the early
stages of really taking advantage of this technology, we expect
to see $350 million of profit improvement between now and 2018
specific to 4G LTE and in our view that's just the beginning,"
Stevens said.
GM has launched 4G LTE in more than 30 of its 2015-model
vehicles in North America and expects all 2016 models to have
that capability, Stevens said. Future plans call for its rollout
in overseas markets.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman)