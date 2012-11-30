CORRECTED-GM seeks to build excitement for Chevy brand with SS sedan

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show SS is first nonluxury sedan with
rear-wheel drive since 2009; some luxury Cadillacs have
rear-wheel drive)
* Plans to unveil SS sedan production model in February
* Aimed as 'halo car' intended to cast aura around brand
* Expected to go on sale in US in 3rd or 4th quarter 2013
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Nov 29 For the first time in nearly two
decades, GM's Chevrolet brand will be back in the business of
selling rear-wheel-drive sedans in the United States.
General Motors Co expects the production version of
the Chevrolet SS rear-wheel-drive sedan to act as a low-volume
car meant to build excitement around the brand, the head of the
automaker's North American operations said on Thursday.
The car gives GM its first nonluxury rear-wheel-drive sedan
since it stopped selling the Pontiac G8 in 2009. When the SS
makes it debut, it will be the first time in 17 years Chevy
sells a rear-wheel-drive sedan in the United States excluding
the police car it currently offers.
GM unveiled the NASCAR racing version of the Chevy SS in Las
Vegas on Thursday and plans to show the production model during
the Daytona 500 race in Florida in February. The
Australian-built car will go on sale in the third or fourth
quarter of 2013 as a 2014 model.
"This is going to be a pull on demand from our dealers and
customers," Mark Reuss, head of GM's North American operations,
said in a telephone interview.
"This is quite different than a big, high-volume production
program with target volumes," he added. "It doesn't have to do
anything. We're using it to race. You have to think of it almost
like a marketing halo program for Chevrolet."
Reuss said he expects GM, which sells the rear-wheel-drive
Camaro and Corvette coupes, to sell fewer than 10,000 SS
performance sedans annually. The SS will be built on the same
vehicle platform as the Camaro and Holden VE Commodore.
Rear-wheel-drive cars offer better performance attributes
than front-wheel-drive models, including acceleration, braking
and handling.
The starting price for the SS will be determined closer to
vehicle launch, but Reuss said it will be higher than the
front-wheel-drive Chevy Impala's base price of $27,535. Reuss
said he does not see the SS detracting from sales of other Chevy
vehicles because it is so different.
The NASCAR version of the SS closely resembles the
production model, something the sport had moved away from in
recent years as it pushed to make race cars safer, resulting in
more homogenous cars.
NASCAR has worked with the automakers in recent years to
reintroduce the individual traits of each brand's cars, an
effort that will be seen next season. Reuss said the SS race car
puts "the 'stock' back in stock car."
The SS replaces the Chevy Impala as GM's race car in NASCAR.
Chevy has long used the SS (Super Sport) designation on
high-performance models. It first appeared in 1957 on a Corvette
prototype race car, and the fist production vehicle with an SS
option package was the 1961 Impala. The SS designation returned
to the Chevy lineup in 2010 with the debut of the
fifth-generation Camaro.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Matthew Lewis)