GM adopts new Chevy ad campaign to suit global consumers

DETROIT Jan 8 General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, is dropping its "Chevy Runs Deep" marketing campaign in favor of a tagline that GM officials said would better resonate with consumers outside the United States.

The new tag for the Chevrolet brand will be "Find New Roads," which will appear in U.S. advertisements this quarter.

"We have sold Chevrolets around the world for almost a century, but this is the first time we have aligned behind one global vision," Mary Barra, head of GM product development, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chevy Runs Deep" was the brainchild of Joel Ewanick, who was fired last year as GM's head of U.S. marketing. The campaign's patriotic tenor was designed to evoke the passion of Chevrolet around the time of its 100-year anniversary.

But critics said the campaign failed to connect well with customers. GM officials said the new tagline would do better in the more than 140 markets that sell Chevrolet cars and trucks.