GM to name global Chevy brand chief this week

DETROIT, June 24 General Motors Co will
name its current U.S. sales chief, Alan Batey, as global head of
its Chevrolet brand this week as part of the automaker's push to
make the mainstream brand more successful around the world, a
person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The announcement could come as early as Tuesday, said the
person, who asked not to be identified discussing news that GM
has not announced.
GM officials declined to confirm the move, which the Wall
Street Journal reported earlier on Monday.
Batey, 50, is currently vice president of U.S. sales,
service and marketing and has been the acting chief marketing
officer since Joel Ewanick was forced out last summer. The new
structure would echo an approach GM took with Cadillac when it
named Bob Ferguson global chief for its luxury brand last
October.
GM has defined Chevrolet and Cadillac as its global brands,
with other marques sold in specific parts of the world: Opel in
Europe; and Buick in China and the United States. GM Chief
Executive Dan Akerson had indicated a job much like Ferguson's
would likely be created to run Chevrolet.
Batey, from Luton, England, was credited with launching
Chevrolet's global advertising campaign, "Find New Roads" in
January. GM executives felt it would resonate better with
consumers globally than the previous "Chevy Runs Deep" campaign.
The advertising campaign is part of GM's push to make Chevy
even stronger globally. Ten years ago, the U.S. market accounted
for about 70 percent of the brand's overall sales, but now makes
up only 36 percent of the total as overseas sales have grown,
especially in China and South America. Chevy is sold in more
than 140 countries.
Batey began his career with GM in 1979 as a mechanical
engineering apprentice for Vauxhall in the United Kingdom. He
has held senior management positions in Western Europe, South
Korea, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to joining
Chevy in 2010, he led GM's Holden operations in Australia and
New Zealand.
Tim Mahoney, a former Volkswagen AG executive,
was named head of global marketing operations and chief
marketing officer for global Chevy in February, and the source
said his job will not change. Ewanick's old position will
disappear as part of the new structure.