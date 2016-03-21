GM's China chief says Chinese car market to grow 3-5 pct/yr till 2020

BEIJING, March 21 General Motors Co (GM)
expects to see China's car market to grow 3-5 percent every year
until 2020, its China chief Matt Tsien said on Monday.
Tsien told reporters at a press conference in Beijing that
SUV and luxury will be hot segments in China going forward,
with SUV and MPV accounting for 40 percent of firm's overall
China growth.
GM will launch 60 new or refreshed vehicles in the next five
years, when more than 10 new green energy vehicles will be
introduced to China, Tsien said.
China is expecting its overall vehicles sales this year to
grow 6 percent, compared with 4.7 percent last year and 6.9
percent for 2014.
Vehicle sales growth ground to a halt in mid-2015 as the
economy's growth slowed and the stock market slumped, although
car sales rebounded late in the year after the government cut
taxes on small engine cars from October.
Analysts say the world's largest auto market has entered a
period of unprecedented uncertainty as the economy grows at its
slowest pace in 25 years.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Writing By
Winni Zhou; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)