UPDATE 1-GM says China investment plans on track despite maturing auto market

* Sees 3-5 pct growth/yr in China car market to 2020
* To continue to invest in expanding capacity
* Will introduce 60 fresh models by 2020
BEIJING, March 21 General Motors Co (GM)
is pressing ahead with its investment plans in China, the
world's largest auto market, where it expects car demand to grow
3-5 percent a year on average until 2020, executives at the U.S.
car maker said.
While GM continues to bet on the growth of the Chinese
market, consultancy JD Power has said that three or more years
of less than 5 percent growth would trigger a painful
restructuring in China's auto sector.
Analysts say China's auto market has entered a period of
unprecedented uncertainty as the economy grows at its slowest
pace in 25 years.
"Even though the China market is maturing, it will still be
a tremendous source of growth for us in both the short term and
the long term," GM President Dan Ammann told a media conference
on Monday.
China chief Matt Tsien, who disclosed the car market growth
estimates until 2020, said GM's Wuhan plant that opened last
year was operating at maximum utilization, and a planned second
phase is being added there that will double capacity to 480,000
units a year.
He said that sport-utility vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles
and luxury cars will continue to be hot segments in China going
forward, with SUVs and MPVs accounting for 40 percent of firm's
overall China growth to 2020.
GM will launch 60 new or refreshed vehicles in China in the
next five years, including 13 this year, Tsien said, adding that
more than 10 new green energy vehicles will be introduced in
that market by 2020.
China's automakers association is expecting overall vehicles
sales this year to grow 6 percent, compared with 4.7 percent
last year and 6.9 percent for 2014.
Vehicle sales growth ground to a halt in mid-2015 as the
economy's growth slowed and the stock market slumped, although
car sales rebounded late in the year after the government cut
taxes on small engine cars from October.
