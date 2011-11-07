GM on track to double China sales by 2015 despite market slowdown

BEIJING Nov 7 General Motors remains on track to double its annual China sales to 5 million vehicles by 2015 despite a market slowdown, its China chief said on Monday.

"We still have our plan in place to double our volume by 2015, and we are still working towards that," Kevin Wale, president and managing director for GM's China operation told Reuters in a telephone interview.

In October, GM, which operates auto manufacturing ventures in China with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group, sold 220,412 vehicles in the country, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

China's once-steaming auto market has slowed significantly this year after the government stripped away most of its incentive policies at the beginning of the year.

Wale said he expected the China market to grow between 7 to 10 percent annually in the coming years.

Separately, Wale reiterated a company spokesman's comment that GM might block a deal by two Chinese companies to take over troubled Swedish carmaker Saab, in which GM still holds some preferred shares.

Early in the month, Pang Da Automobile Trade Co. and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co signed an initial agreement to take over Saab, owned by Swedish Automobile .

The deal, valid through Nov 15, requires the approval of the Chinese government, the European Investment Bank, the Swedish government and GM, which has preference shares in Saab and is a major supplier of components.

A GM spokesman in Detroit told the New York Times over the weekend that GM might block the deal unless it would not affect GM's interest in China and elsewhere.

"It doesn't made sense for us to support any change that might adversely affect us." Wale said. "We use global architectures and those global architectures are used in a number of products we make at SGM."

SGM, the U.S. automaker's flagship car venture in Shanghai, makes Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac cars. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)