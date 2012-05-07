版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一

GM says China April auto sales up 11.7 pct from yr ago

BEIJING May 7 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 227,217 vehicles in the country in April, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

From January to April, sales came to 972,369 vehicles, up 9.4 percent from the year-ago period, GM said in a statement.

GM makes cars in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group.

