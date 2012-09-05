GM says August China auto sales up 7.3 pct yr-on-yr

Sept 5 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 220,996 vehicles in the country in August, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

For the first eight months, sales were up 11.2 percent at 1.84 million units, GM said in a statement.

Sales in July rose 15.1 percent year on year.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.