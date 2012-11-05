GM says Oct China auto sales up 14 pct yr-on-yr

BRIEF-ORBCOMM'S PARTNER MAEROSPACE AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT
* ORBCOMM'S PARTNER MAEROSPACE AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Nov 5 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 251,812 vehicles in the country in October, up 14 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.
The pace of growth was faster than the 1.7 percent year-on-year rise achieved in September.
For the first ten months, sales were up 11 percent to 2.3 million units, the company said in a statement.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.
Its flagship car venture in Shanghai sold 117,611 cars in October, up 14 percent from a year earlier. Sales of its mini van venture in south China came to 129,806, up 16 percent.
* ORBCOMM'S PARTNER MAEROSPACE AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.