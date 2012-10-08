GM says Sept China auto sales up 1.7 pct on year

BEIJING Oct 8 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 244,266 v ehicles in the country in September, up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

For the first nine months, sales were up 10 percent to 2.08 million units, GM said in a statement.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.