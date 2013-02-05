版本:
GM says Jan China auto sales up 26 pct yr-on-yr

Feb 5 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 310,765 vehicles in the country in January, up 26 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The pace of growth was faster than the 23.2 percent year-on-year rise achieved in December.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.
