版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 14:21 BJT

REFILE-GM says Feb China auto sales down 10.6 pct yr-on-yr

March 5 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 215,070 vehicles in the country in February, down 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 26 percent year-on-year rise achieved in January. Data for January and February have been skewed due to the timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday which fell in January in 2012 but came in February this year.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐