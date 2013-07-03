版本:
GM says June China auto sales up 10.6 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, July 3 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 236,207 vehicles in the country in June, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 9.4 percent year-on-year gain in May.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.

