GM says June China auto sales up 10.6 pct yr-on-yr

BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands says completes $50 mln repurchase program
* American Outdoor Brands Corp - board of directors approves additional $50 million under new repurchase plan
BEIJING, July 3 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 236,207 vehicles in the country in June, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.
That compares with a 9.4 percent year-on-year gain in May.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
* Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere to engage value-based contracting opportunities
* Teck Resources Ltd - steelmaking coal sales volumes for q2 of 2017 are expected to be at least 6.8 million tonnes