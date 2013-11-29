版本:
General Motors appoints Matt Tsien as China president

SHANGHAI Nov 29 General Motors Co said on Friday it has appointed Matt Tsien as president of GM China, replacing Bob Socia, who will retire on Jan. 1, 2014.

Tsien is currently vice president of Planning and Program Management for GM China and GM Consolidated International Operations and Strategic Alliances for China, the company said in a statement.
