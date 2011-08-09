GM rolls out new brand in China, targets small cities

BEIJING Aug 9 General Motors , the
biggest overseas automaker in China, rolled out its first car
under its newly created Baojun brand in the country on Tuesday.
The initiative, building on the success of GM's Chevrolet
new Sail, represents a direct challenge to indigenous players,
such as Geely Automobile Holdings , which now dominates
smaller cities and townships with affordable models.
Baojun 630, priced at between 62,800 and 73,800 yuan
($9,758-11,467), will target consumers in China's second- and
third-tier cities initially, GM said in a statement.
It will also be available in first-tier and fourth-tier
cities gradually, it said, adding over 120 sales outlets for
Baojun are now opening for business nationwide.
While continuing to reap profits from pricier Buick and
Cadillac models, GM has also been stepping up its presence in
smaller, inland cities which are quickly replacing coastal
cities as the major industry growth driver.
GM and its partner SAIC Motor had started to
work on a new passenger car brand even before the launch of its
new Sail, the cheapest foreign brand in China.
Baojun 630, equipped with a 1.5 litre engine, is the first
of a series of models the partners plan to launch in the coming
years, combining GM's technologies and China's low cost
manufacturing.
Other foreign auto makers, including Nissan Motor
and Honda Motor , are also working with their Chinese
partners to tap lower-tier cities with affordable quality cars.
$1 = 6.436 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)