GM says China Sept auto sales up 15.3 pct yr-on-yr

BRIEF-Mediagrif reports results for its Q3 of fiscal 2017
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017
BEIJING Oct 10 General Motors said on Monday it had sold 240,244 vehicles in China during the month of September, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier.
In the first nine months, sales came to 1.89 million units in the country, up 6.6 percent year on year, it said.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Ellington Financial LLC- Estimated book value per common share as of January 31, 2017 was $19.92, or $19.63 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drug portfolio this year because of fewer new patients taking the drug and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.