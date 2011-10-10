GM says China Sept auto sales up 15.3 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Oct 10 General Motors said on Monday it had sold 240,244 vehicles in China during the month of September, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier.

In the first nine months, sales came to 1.89 million units in the country, up 6.6 percent year on year, it said.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)