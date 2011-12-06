版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 6日 星期二

GM says Nov China auto sales up 20.4 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Dec 6 General Motors said on Tuesday it sold 237,130 vehicles in China in November, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

For the first 11 months, its sales in the country rose 8.2 percent to 2.35 million units, it said in a statement.

GM operates vehicle manufacturing ventures in China with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group.

