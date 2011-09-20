UPDATE 1-GM, SAIC to develop electric vehicles in China

* No timetable for first GM-SAIC electric vehicle
* Both partners making equal investments in project
* China aims for 1 mln green vehicles by 2020
By Ben Klayman
Sept 20 General Motors Co (GM.N) and its
Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS) signed an agreement
on Tuesday to develop and build electric vehicles in the
world's largest auto market.
The deal will allow GM and SAIC to eventually offer
electric vehicles (EVs) that qualify for expected Chinese
"green" subsidies, something GM's Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid
electric car does not qualify for since it is not built in
China, GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky said.
The subsidies would provide buyers with a discount, either
before or after purchase.
The Volt will go on sale in China later this year, but
without the subsidies that can cut prices roughly 30 percent.
Girsky said GM hopes China eventually extends the green
subsidies to all vehicles.
Industry observers and U.S. lawmakers have said that by
limiting the subsidies to locally built models, the Chinese
government is pressuring companies like GM to share advanced
technology with its Chinese partners.
"The basic, unpublished rules look like this: If you want
approvals to build more Buicks and Chevys in China ... you
should first agree to transfer EV technology," said independent
China auto analyst Michael Dunne.
"The price of access to the the world's No. 1 car market
just went up a few notches," added Dunne, who wrote "American
Wheels Chinese Roads: the Story of General Motors in China."
GM officials deny facing any pressure.
"We've had no requests for intellectual property around
Volt from our partner, SAIC, or the Chinese government," Girsky
said on a conference call. GM currently has no plans to build
Volt in China. "This is not a political decision. This is a
business decision."
China has set an ambitious target to have 1 million green
vehicles on the road by 2020, up from a few thousand at best
currently. J.D. Power and Associates estimates the EV market in
China will not reach 200,000 sales until 2015 at the earliest.
"We're making guesses here, but we do not want to be left
out," Girsky said, when asked how big China's EV market could
get.
Girsky compared the SAIC deal to one announced last month
with South Korea's LG Corp (003550.KS) to design a range of EVs
to be sold around the world. He said the SAIC deal would make
EVs for China, and the LG deal would serve the rest of the
world. [ID:nN1E77O0S3]
Last year, the Chinese government unveiled a pilot program
to hand out subsidies to buyers of fuel-efficient cars in five
Chinese cities as it moves to cut emissions in the world's most
populous country, which is also the world's largest producer of
greenhouse gases. It is still finalizing those regulations.
[ID:nTOE6A3044]
But those subsidies, which favor electric vehicles and
plug-in hybrids, may only cover locally made green models,
reflecting Beijing's resolve to promote domestic brands and
locally built products.
That potentially could put GM's Volt and Nissan Motor Co
Ltd's (7201.T) Leaf at a significant disadvantage by making the
vehicles too expensive for many Chinese buyers.
Nissan, which will begin selling the Leaf in China later
this year, previously said it would build an electric vehicle
with its Chinese partner in that market by 2015.
GM and SAIC said their Chinese joint venture's engineering
and design operations will develop the new architecture as well
as key parts. Girsky said it will be a dedicated electric
vehicle platform and not based on current models.
The companies, which are making equal, undisclosed
investments in the project, said product details and timing
will be announced at a later date. J.D. Power analyst Mike
Omotoso said the SAIC venture could develop its EV within two
three years.
The Shanghai GM joint venture introduced the Chevy Sail
electric concept vehicle late last year. Vehicles developed
under the partnership will be sold in China under Shanghai GM
and SAIC brands, and GM will use the platform to build electric
vehicles globally.
The agreement finalizes a nonbinding memorandum on
cooperation for green-vehicle development SAIC and GM signed
last November. At the time, SAIC agreed to buy a 1 percent
stake in GM through an initial public offering held to make GM
a public company again and cut the U.S. Treasury's holding in
the company.
The Shanghai GM joint venture builds Chevy, Buick and
Cadillac vehicles in China, and dates back almost 15 years.
GM's board of directors met China this week -- the first
time ever outside the United States.
