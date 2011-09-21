GM forecasts China vehicle market to grow 5 pct this yr

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 General Motors Co expects China's vehicle market to grow about 5 percent this year to 19-19.2 million units, the company's China President Kevin Wale said on Wednesday.

China's vehicle sales grew 3.3 percent in the first eight months from a year earlier, to 11.98 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The country's once-sizzling auto market has reverted to a more subdued growth pattern after the government ended tax incentives for small cars and subsidies for van buyers in rural areas. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)