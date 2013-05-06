版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 13:53 BJT

GM's China auto sales up 15.3 pct in April

BEIJING May 6 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 261,870 vehicles in the country in April, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a 12.6 percent year-on-year gain in March.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐