GM says August China auto sales up 11.2 pct y/y

BRIEF-Trilogy Metals has signed an agreement with South32 Limited
* Trilogy has granted South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture with respect to Trilogy's Alaskan assets
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 4 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 245,799 vehicles in China in August, an 11.2 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.
In July, year-on-year vehicle sales rose 11.1 percent.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd .
* US Concrete Inc- acquisition will have an immediate positive impact on our operating results
* Jerry Rebel plans to retire as company's chief financial officer in 2018