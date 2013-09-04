版本:
GM says August China auto sales up 11.2 pct y/y

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 4 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 245,799 vehicles in China in August, an 11.2 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

In July, year-on-year vehicle sales rose 11.1 percent.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd .
