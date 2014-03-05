GM says Feb China auto sales up 19.9 pct y/y

March 5 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 257,770 vehicles in China in February, up 19.9 pct from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 12 percent year-on-year jump in January and an 11.8 percent rise in December.

The company's sales in the first two months of the year came to about 605,831 vehicles, up 15.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.