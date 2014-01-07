GM sells record number of vehicles in China in 2013

BEIJING Jan 7 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold a record 3.16 million vehicles in China in 2013, an 11.4 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

In December sales were 271,002 vehicles, an increase of 11.8 percent year on year. In November sales rose 13.3 percent on the year.

"GM maintained good growth momentum in our company's largest market, despite a modest slowdown in demand for commercial vehicles," said Matt Tsien, president of GM China, in a statement on the company's website.

"We benefited from a broad portfolio of models and brands that are meeting the diverse needs of vehicle buyers across China."

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.