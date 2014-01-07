GM sells record number of vehicles in China in 2013

BEIJING Jan 7 General Motors Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold a record 3.16 million vehicles in
China in 2013, an 11.4 percent increase from a year earlier, the
U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.
In December sales were 271,002 vehicles, an increase of 11.8
percent year on year. In November sales rose 13.3 percent on the
year.
"GM maintained good growth momentum in our company's largest
market, despite a modest slowdown in demand for commercial
vehicles," said Matt Tsien, president of GM China, in a
statement on the company's website.
"We benefited from a broad portfolio of models and brands
that are meeting the diverse needs of vehicle buyers across
China."
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.